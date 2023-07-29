Kerala government’s J.C. Daniel award for filmmaker T.V. Chandran

July 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Filmmaker T.V. Chandran has been chosen for the prestigious J.C. Daniel Award for 2022. The award, conferred by the Kerala government annually in recognition to an individual’s lifelong contributions to Malayalam cinema, carries a purse of ₹5 lakh, a statuette, and a citation.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian announced the award here on Saturday.

A jury headed by filmmaker K.P. Kumaran, who was also the recipient of the award last year, actor and director Revathy, actor and writer V.K. Sreeraman, and Chalachitra Academy Secretary C. Ajoy as member secretary, chose Mr. Chandran for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury observed that Mr. Chandran through his works had paved the way for the growth of the parallel cinema movement in Malayalam. Making his entry into cinema as an actor in Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol in 1975, he has over the past five decades cemented his place as a director, screenwriter, producer and actor. He has made 15 Malayalam films and two Tamil films that were noted for their progressive political stances and strong feminist approach.

His works have won national and international honours, and raised the profile of Malayalam cinema. Mr. Chandran has won seven National Awards and 10 Kerala State Film Awards, including the National Award for Best Director in 1993.

Nine films were selected for the Indian Panorama. Alicinte Anweshanam, directed by him, was nominated for the Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival. His other award-winning films include Ponthanmada, Mankamma, Dany, Ormakal Undayirikkanam, Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam, Susanna, Kathavasheshan, Aadum Koothu, and Bhoomi Malayalam. He is the 30th person to receive the Kerala government’s highest film award.

Born on November 23, 1950 in Thalassery as the son of Kannoth Narayanan Nambiar and Karthyayani Amma, he had his higher education at the Christ College, Irinjalakuda, and Farook College, Kozhikode. He started his professional career in a private financial institution, following which he secured a job in the Reserve Bank of India. In 1981, he produced his debut directorial Krishnankutty, while he chose to do his second film Hemavin Kadhalarkal in Tamil. Apart from films, he has directed three documentaries, three short films and one tele serial, as well as acted in three films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.