Kerala government’s inaction pushing State towards health crisis, says Opposition Leader

The inaction of the Kerala government in timely clearance and management of waste is forcing Kerala to an unprecedented health crisis and around 150 lives have been lost to contagious diseases in the State this monsoon season, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking in Kochi on July 15, Mr. Satheesan said removal of garbage has come to a standstill in the State, leading to outbreak of diseases. “The Minister for Local Self-Governments department had tried to make fun of the Opposition members when they highlighted the failure of the government in effectively carrying out the pre-monsoon cleanliness drive,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the Health Minister made light of the situation by terming the deaths “normal” when the Opposition members pointed out instances of the spread of contagious diseases. “Huge quantities of garbage were removed from the drain the other day during the rescue operation at the Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation failed to sort out the issue of waste clearance with the Railways,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said several Left fellow travellers had pointed out the impending health crisis in Kerala. “There is no coordination between various government departments. The State government is bringing shame to the State which has made remarkable achievements in the public health sector. A patient was trapped in the lift of the government medical college (in Thiruvananthapuram) unattended for two days. Even though the government calls for reports when such incidents occur, it has never acted on those,” he said.