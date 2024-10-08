GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala government assures that it will resolve ESA anomalies

Speaking on behalf of Pinarayi Vijayan, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan tells Assembly that government will entirely exempt plantations, population centres, farms and dwellings from ESA regulations, which set development and human activity limits

Updated - October 08, 2024 11:47 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) that the government would resolve the anomalies in demarcating ecologically sensitive areas (ESA) in the State. 

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Vijayan, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan said the government would entirely exempt plantations, population centres, farms and dwellings from ESA regulations, which set development and human activity limits. 

Currently, 8,711 sq km in Kerala fall under ESA. Various government departments have undertaken field studies and digital mapping to identify zones for exemption from ESA. 

Earlier, Congress legislator Sunny Joseph had moved a calling attention motion reflecting the concerns of a sizeable segment of the population, chiefly farmers, in the vicinity of forests. He said the ambiguity in ESA mapping had distressed the public. 

Mr. Vasavan hoped that the Centre would approve Kerala’s ESA mapping and exclude human habitations from its purview. 

Published - October 08, 2024 11:40 am IST

