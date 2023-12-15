ADVERTISEMENT

Will file appeal against acquittal of accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 15, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Pinarayi Vijayan reiterates calls for a ‘united front’ against the Centre’s attempts to ‘choke’ Kerala financially

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers during the Navakerala Sadas in the Alappuzha Assembly constituency on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Terming the acquittal of a 24-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki “not something the State can be proud of”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that steps have been taken to file an appeal against the verdict of the Special Fast Track Court, Kattappana.

“The court has made some observations and it will be taken seriously. The verdict will be examined in detail and further action will be taken,” said Mr. Vijayan while speaking to mediapersons in Alappuzha on December 15 (Friday).

The court, while acquitting the accused, Arjun, on December 14, observed that the police had failed to produce sufficient evidence to incriminate him in the case. The court said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘United front against Centre’

The Chief Minister reiterated his calls for a “united front” against the Centre’s attempts to “choke” Kerala financially. He urged the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to stand with the State government in the fight against the Union government’s “unconstitutional acts.”

“We should all be on the same page on the issues the State faces. Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition has taken a different approach. The UDF has taken an anti-Kerala stance. The government is ready for discussions with them,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan denied allegations that he insulted Kerala Congress (M) leader and Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan during the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, held in Kottayam the other day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US