Will file appeal against acquittal of accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 15, 2023

Terming the acquittal of a 24-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki “not something the State can be proud of”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that steps have been taken to file an appeal against the verdict of the Special Fast Track Court, Kattappana.

“The court has made some observations and it will be taken seriously. The verdict will be examined in detail and further action will be taken,” said Mr. Vijayan while speaking to mediapersons in Alappuzha on December 15 (Friday).

The court, while acquitting the accused, Arjun, on December 14, observed that the police had failed to produce sufficient evidence to incriminate him in the case. The court said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case.

‘United front against Centre’

The Chief Minister reiterated his calls for a “united front” against the Centre’s attempts to “choke” Kerala financially. He urged the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to stand with the State government in the fight against the Union government’s “unconstitutional acts.”

“We should all be on the same page on the issues the State faces. Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition has taken a different approach. The UDF has taken an anti-Kerala stance. The government is ready for discussions with them,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan denied allegations that he insulted Kerala Congress (M) leader and Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan during the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, held in Kottayam the other day.

