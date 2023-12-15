GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will file appeal against verdict in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan reiterates calls for a ‘united front’ against the Centre’s attempts to ‘choke’ Kerala financially

December 15, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers during the Navakerala Sadas in the Alappuzha Assembly constituency on December 15, 2023.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers during the Navakerala Sadas in the Alappuzha Assembly constituency on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Terming the acquittal of a 24-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki “not something the State can be proud of”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that steps have been taken to file an appeal against the verdict of the Special Fast Track Court, Kattappana.

“The court has made some observations and it will be taken seriously. The verdict will be examined in detail and further action will be taken,” said Mr. Vijayan while speaking to mediapersons in Alappuzha on December 15 (Friday).

The court, while acquitting the accused, Arjun, on December 14, observed that the police had failed to produce sufficient evidence to incriminate him in the case. The court said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case.

‘United front against Centre’

The Chief Minister reiterated his calls for a “united front” against the Centre’s attempts to “choke” Kerala financially. He urged the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to stand with the State government in the fight against the Union government’s “unconstitutional acts.”

“We should all be on the same page on the issues the State faces. Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition has taken a different approach. The UDF has taken an anti-Kerala stance. The government is ready for discussions with them,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan denied allegations that he insulted Kerala Congress (M) leader and Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan during the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, held in Kottayam the other day.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.