Kerala government will ensure land and housing for all, says Chinchurani

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurating the get-together of LIFE Mission beneficiaries in Kollam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government aims at ensuring the socio-economic upliftment of the underprivileged and provide them a life with dignity, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a get-together of LIFE Mission beneficiaries at district panchayat hall, the Minister said all the families who now have a house is proof of the government’s resolve.

“The aim is to ensure land and housing for all. Exemplary activities for the same are carried out in collaboration with local bodies, various departments and the Housing Board. The meeting held here is part of the efforts to bring the beneficiaries into the mainstream,” she said. The Minister reminded the beneficiaries of completing required construction works as they receive the instalments.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, who presided over the function, said 100 houses will be constructed for the poorest in the district in collaboration with the Housing Board. “The keys of houses completed under the Swapnakoodu project will be handed over to the beneficiaries the next year,” he said.

As part of the third phase of LIFE Mission project, as many as 3,769 landless beneficiaries from the district have been provided land. While 2,853 houses have been completed, the works of 1,443 houses are progressing.

Presently, construction of flat complexes are progressing at Valacode and Anchal-Thazamel in Punalur municipality for the landless. About 95% of the works have been completed at Valacode, while Kadakkal grama panchayat has sanctioned the construction of 37 flat units under the Care Home scheme.

The district administration has also made available 135 cents of land as part of ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’, a campaign which was started to provide land to the landless.