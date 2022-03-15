Kerala government weighing revamp of liquor policy

Government aspires to make it less restrictive by whittling down number of dry days

Government aspires to make it less restrictive by whittling down number of dry days

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan on Tuesday hinted that the Kerala government is considering revamping the State's liquor policy.

By one account, the government aspired to make it less restrictive by whittling down the number of dry days and paving the way for youthful pub culture, as seen in IT hubs such as Bengaluru, to woo global majors and private investors.

Liquor was a politically touchy subject in Kerala, with the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League, and the Latin Catholic Church batting to reduce liquor availability and consumption through phased prohibition. Nevertheless, the State has a high per capita liquor consumption rate compared to other States. The LDF would take a political decision on the sensitive subject soon, he said.

The LDF convener, who chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance here on Tuesday, said the meeting had not debated the bus fare proposal. Mr. Vijayaraghavan also attempted to convey the picture of an alliance in total accord despite reports of bitter disagreements within the Kerala Congress (B), the LJD and the Indian National League.