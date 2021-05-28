Kerala government urged to bring out app to fend off private apps

CPI(M)’s children’s body submits recommendations of a study to Minister

The State Education Department should create an app facilitating academic and non-academic activities to protect children from the exploitation of private, monopolistic apps.

This was one of the recommendations of a study report submitted by Balasangham, the children’s body of CPI(M), to Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday. It was based on a survey held between May 5 and 15 based on last year’s online education and covered students from various socio-cultural-economic backgrounds, including linguistic minorities and tribal communities.

The report was divided into 22 short-term and 6 long-term recommendations. It urged the government to appoint a commission for recommending ways to make online education more enjoyable and to continue online learning post-pandemic.

“Students shared the need for classes by their own teachers, which gave them an emotional connect with learning. Need for constant monitoring of students was also felt so that online classes received the seriousness they deserve and were not reduced to a mere ritual. To overcome these problems, we have recommended classes by school teachers concerned through Google Meet or WhatsApp as a follow-up to VICTERS channel sessions and once in a month home visits of students by teachers,” said Sarod Changadath, secretary, Balasangham.

Neighbourhood corner classes by collectives of students, teachers, and parents from the local areas concerned, modules for stress-busting, creative skills, and physical activities have also been recommended.

Online sessions involving experts should be held for special children while teams of teachers and students should visit their homes for rendering assistance. Virtual classrooms involving parents should be held for lower primary students.

The report recommends separate online sessions for students not doing well in Maths and languages. Students set to appear for public exams for Class X and Plus Two should be allowed to come to schools alternatively for maximum coverage of portions.

Practical classes should be held once a week and online toolkits should be designed for practical portions. Syllabus should be curtailed for facilitating effective online education, the pace of which should also be balanced.

The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Departments should ensure online education of students from the respective communities while the government should bear their internet charges.

Separate online classes should be held for Tamil and Kannada students. Worksheets should facilitate knowledge gathering and should be given immediately after each session.