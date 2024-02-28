GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala government to undertake census of senior citizens

February 28, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that a senior citizens’ census will be undertaken in the State to put the capabilities of the section to good use. State-run Information Kerala Mission has been entrusted with the task for designing the software for the census.

The announcement was made while responding to the suggestions that were generated at the ‘Face-to-Face’ programme with senior citizens and service pensioners here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan also assured steps to rope in more hospitals under the Medisep scheme to ensure comprehensive health insurance coverage for State government employees, pensioners and their families. The government will also explore options to include adult vaccination under the ambit of the insurance scheme.

