Kerala government to take over electricity bill arrears of Kerala Water Authority

March 13, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity bill dues of KWA has mounted to ₹2,068 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The money will be released to the Kerala State Electricity Board in 10 equal instalments of ₹206.8 crore, the government said in a March 12 order. (image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Kerala government has decided to take over the electricity bill dues of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) which has mounted to ₹2,068 crore.

The money will be released to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in 10 equal instalments of ₹206.8 crore, the government said in a March 12 order.

The government has also decided to recover the money from the non-Plan grant allocated to the KWA in future in instalments.

For some time now, the KWA has been struggling to pay its electricity charges on time despite the KSEB taking up the matter with the State government on multiple occasions.

In December 2023, the KSEB had reported the status of arrears of the KWA, government departments and public sector undertakings to the government.

Water bill arrears

At the same time, the KWA too is owed a little over ₹1,540 crore in water bill arrears by its own consumers.

