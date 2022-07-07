Kerala government to introduce selection process to fill key posts in PSUs, says Minister P. Rajeeve

The Kerala government will replace the existing promotion system with a merit-based selection process to fill key posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs), Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

According to him, many department heads in State-run companies currently lack the proficiency required to steer their units ahead and match up to the challenge posed by private players. “Marketing divisions are helmed by those who entered service as engineers and lacked competence in sales. Such lacunae have promoted the government to avoid automatic promotions in certain avenues,” Mr. Rajeeve said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Pointing out that wage hikes could be implemented only by considering the financial health of PSUs, the Minister said a system of performance-linked incentives will be introduced to reward productive employees. The practice had been recommended by an expert committee headed by former Chief Secretary Paul Antony.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government will soon constitute the Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board which will make appointments to those posts that did not come under the purview of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). The rules for the proposed board will likely be finalised this month. It can also undertake appointments to PSUs that function under other departments, he added.

The Minister also reiterated the State government’s opposition towards the Centre’s move to open mining of beach sand minerals to private players.

He was responding to a question raised by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, on a circular received by Travancore Titanium Products Ltd on permitting private groups to mine Ilmenite, a chief raw material used to manufacture titanium dioxide pigment.

Mr. Rajeeve said the proposed amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, amounted to usurping the power of State governments in mineral sand-mining. Besides, the indiscriminate mining for minerals would prove to be disastrous for the coastal region, he cautioned.