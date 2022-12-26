ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government to give top priority to comprehensive development of students in rural areas

December 26, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty interacting with students of Government Tribal Higher secondary school at Edathana in Wayanad district on Monday. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Monday said top priority would be given to the comprehensive development of students in rural areas, especially tribal students in Wayanad district.

Laying the foundation for a new academic block at the Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Edathana in the district on Monday, Mr. Sivankutty said the government’s policy was to ensure quality education for all children.

The Minister said infrastructure facilities in schools in rural areas would be developed in a time-bound manner, for which more projects would be launched soon. Transportation facilities for children in rural areas will also be ensured.

The general education system in the State has set a model for the country, Mr. Sivankutty said, adding that 10 lakh children were enrolled in government schools this year.

The government is also planning to provide training to teachers every six months to improve their skills, the Minister said.

Mr. Sivankutty also inaugurated ‘Velicham - 2022’, a seven-day State-level residential camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in higher secondary schools at Kattikulam in Wayanad. As many as 70,300 NSS volunteers are attending the programme held at 1,407 centres across the State.

