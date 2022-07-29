Kerala

Kerala government to encourage entrepreneurs, says Minister J. Chinchurani

Staff Reporter KOLLAM July 29, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:17 IST

The Kerala government aims at providing opportunities for new entrepreneurs in the industry and animal husbandry sectors, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating the construction of Kollam district panchayat’s industrial estate at Ittiva here on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Innovative projects will be launched by coordinating various departments. Discussions involving entrepreneurs are being held in all the districts. ‘One Year One Lakh Enterprises’ is a model project for new entrepreneurs. The industrial estate will help the residents to start enterprises and ensure employment,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Applauding the Kollam district panchayat for devising and implementing the maximum number of innovative projects, she said the local body’s initiatives to generate employment were exemplary.

The industrial estate is being constructed at a cost of ₹1.6 crore on 82 cents of land at Velunthura ward in Ittiva grama panchayat. In the first phase, there will be eight industrial buildings of 4,520 sq ft.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function. Vice president Sumalal, Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan, Ittiva gram panchayat president C. Amrita, chairperson of district panchayat development standing committee J. Najibat and District Industry Centre manager R. Dinesan were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...