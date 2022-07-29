Kerala government to encourage entrepreneurs, says Minister J. Chinchurani

‘Projects to be launched by coordinating departments’

The Kerala government aims at providing opportunities for new entrepreneurs in the industry and animal husbandry sectors, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating the construction of Kollam district panchayat’s industrial estate at Ittiva here on Friday.

“Innovative projects will be launched by coordinating various departments. Discussions involving entrepreneurs are being held in all the districts. ‘One Year One Lakh Enterprises’ is a model project for new entrepreneurs. The industrial estate will help the residents to start enterprises and ensure employment,” she said.

Applauding the Kollam district panchayat for devising and implementing the maximum number of innovative projects, she said the local body’s initiatives to generate employment were exemplary.

The industrial estate is being constructed at a cost of ₹1.6 crore on 82 cents of land at Velunthura ward in Ittiva grama panchayat. In the first phase, there will be eight industrial buildings of 4,520 sq ft.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function. Vice president Sumalal, Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan, Ittiva gram panchayat president C. Amrita, chairperson of district panchayat development standing committee J. Najibat and District Industry Centre manager R. Dinesan were among those present.