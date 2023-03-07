ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government to constitute Pattaya Mission to resolve issues related to land records

March 07, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that a Pattaya Mission would be constituted by the end of April to ensure title deeds for all in the State.

Inaugurating a State-level Pattaya Mela at Mananthavady in Wayanad on Tuesday, Mr. Rajan said that the proposed Mission, which would function under the respective MLAs in each district, would resolve all issues pertaining to land records.

Though it is 50 years since the Land Reforms Act was implemented in the State, the Minister said issues related to land records were yet to be resolved. Since the matter was the moral responsibility of the government, it had expedited steps to disburse title deeds, Mr. Rajan added.

The government had disbursed as many as 54,535 title deeds so far, including 1,978 Pattayas in Wayanad, he said.

Mr. Rajan also honoured Cheruvayal K. Raman, who was awarded Padma Shri, on the occasion. The Minister also laid the foundation for the proposed smart village office at Vellamunda in the district.

