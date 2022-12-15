Kerala government to consider introducing Bill to curb evil practices and black magic

December 15, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The government informs the Kerala High Court that it will consider introducing the Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill, 2019 in the next session of the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it would consider introducing the Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill, 2019 in the next session of the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The submission was made by State Attorney N. Manoj Kumar when a writ petition seeking a directive to the State government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of a law against superstitious practices such as sorcery and black magic came up for hearing.

ALSO READ
Explained | What are the laws against black magic and superstition in India?

The petition was filed by Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham. The petition also sought a directive to the State government to constitute a special team to conduct a proper investigation or reinvestigation in the case relating to the missing persons reported during the last 50 years, in the backdrop of the human sacrifices at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The petitioner pointed out that the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka had enacted laws against such practices. However, the Kerala government was reluctant to take steps for enacting such laws despite reporting of incidents such as human sacrifices and practice of black magic. The victims of such black magic and witchcraft were mostly children and women.

It also pleaded for a directive to the State Police Chief to conduct searches to find out black magic and witchcraft centres in the State and take action against them under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954 and other relevant laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US