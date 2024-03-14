Kerala government to adopt mitigation steps to address man-animal conflicts

March 14, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Faced with an increasing prevalence of man-animal conflicts in the State, the Kerala government has decided to adopt a wide range of mitigation efforts, ranging from eco-restoration activities to erecting ‘beehive fences’, to keep the marauding animals at bay.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the high-level committee constituted recently to address the issue, said a 24-hour control room has commenced functioning at the headquarters of the Forest department to coordinate the efforts. Steps are also in progress to operationalise emergency operation centres in 36 forest divisions.

900 watchers

Around 900 watchers will be deployed on a temporary basis to the rapid response teams and conflict-prone areas. WhatsApp groups have been formed at the forest circle and division levels to alert local residents of animal movement in localities plagued by wildlife incursions. Similar groups will be created at the panchayat level.

The government will expedite steps to clear undergrowth on 66 plantations in Wayanad with the assistance of local bodies. A meeting of plantation owners and managers in Munnar has also been jointly conducted by the forest, revenue and police officers to chalk out similar strategies in the region.

More ponds

In order to ensure adequate water availability in forest areas, especially during the summer season, the government has been maintaining 341 ponds in Wayanad and 249 ponds in Idukki. Steps have been adopted to construct new ponds and check-dams by tapping into corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Water tanks will also be built for the purpose.

As part of the ongoing eco-restoration efforts, steps to remove invasive alien species, including Senna spectabilis, will be expedited.

The high-level meeting has resolved to adopt beehive fencing in certain forest fringe areas to ward off wild elephants. However, the technique will be adopted only in places devoid of bears.

The government has disbursed ₹6.45 crore as compensation to victims of wildlife attacks thus far. The process of disbursing the pending dues of ₹7.26 crore is in progress, the Chief Minister said.

A draft proposal for sanctioning ₹110 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for mitigation activities has been finalised. The assistance will be in addition to an assistance of ₹100 crore previously sanctioned.

A committee will soon be constituted to recommend short-term and long-term proposals to prevent man-animal conflicts. A seminar will be organised in April to generate recommendations from forest and wildlife experts.

