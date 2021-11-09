Kerala

Kerala Government employees urged to wear handloom clothes on Wednesdays

Government employees will be encouraged to wear handloom clothes on Wednesdays as part of efforts to promote the labour-intensive handlooom sector, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Monday, the Minister urged MLAs also to switch to handloom/khadi clothes on Wednesdays to boost the sector.

Earlier Governments had issued orders asking employees to wear handloom/khadi clothes on Saturdays, which was then switched to Wednesdays. But the initiative did not catch on as hoped.

Govt. purchases

It would be ensured that a percentage of the textiles purchased by Government departments/agencies were handloom, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh said the Assembly would ensure that handloom products form a part of its purchases.


