Kerala government springs a surprise, initiates steps to appoint new V-C for Malayalam varsity

January 20, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a move that may open a new battleground with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Kerala government has broken with convention to initiate the process of selecting the next Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

It also opted for a five-member composition for the search-cum-selection committee that would ensure greater leverage for the government in the process instead of the common practice of entrusting a three-member panel with the mandate. Vice-Chancellor V. Anil Kumar’s term is set to end on February 28 this year.

On January 18, the Higher Education department formally informed Raj Bhavan of its decision to constitute the committee. It also requested the Governor, also the Chancellor of the university, to furnish the name of his representative to the committee.

The proposed search-cum-selection committee will include one member each nominated by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Chancellor, vice-chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), the Syndicate of the university, and the government.

The members, the letter stated, shall be eminent personalities in the field of higher education and not persons associated with the university.

Notably, the altered composition for the selection panel had been mooted by the government in the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed by the Assembly September last. However, the Bill, along with those aimed at supplanting the Governor as Chancellor of universities, is awaiting his assent.

Notwithstanding the impediment, the government has apparently utilised “loopholes” in the UGC Regulations of 2018 that makes no mention of the composition of the panel. Moreover, it mandates the role of the Chancellor as the appointing authority, but does not specify any role in notifying the selection process.

Official sources also point out that the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had recently agreed to the government’s contention that the Chancellor could not initiate the process on his own.

Save University Campaign Committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar argued that the move was in violation of the law that governed the university. Like other university laws, the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Act, 2013 stipulated a committee comprising the nominees of the Chancellor, the government and the UGC to appoint the Vice-Chancellor.

The incumbent V-C is one among the 11 V-Cs who had received show-cause notice from the Governor for alleged violation of the UGC norms in his appointment process.