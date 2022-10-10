Kerala government spent ₹458 crore on temples in five years, says Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Devaswom and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan has said that the government has spent ₹458 crore on temples and devaswoms in the past five years.

He was speaking the prize distribution ceremony of the Kshetra Kala Academy at Mandur near Payangadi in Kannur. He said efforts would be made to promote temple arts and improve the condition of temples.

The Minister said the Malabar Devaswom Board Commissioner had been instructed to allot 50 cents for setting up the headquarters of the Kshetra Kala Academy.

Mr. Radhakrishnan presented the Kshetra Kalashree Award to percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and the Kshetra Kala Fellowship to Natyacharya N.V Krishna. Temple art awards were presented to 23 artistes, while Guru Puja awards were presented to seven. Four artistes received Yuva Pratibha awards. The Kshetra Kalashri Award has a cash component of ₹25,001, while the Kshetra Kala Fellowship carries a cash award of ₹15,001.