Kerala government spent ₹458 crore on temples in five years, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 10, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Devaswom and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan has said that the government has spent ₹458 crore on temples and devaswoms in the past five years.

He was speaking the prize distribution ceremony of the Kshetra Kala Academy at Mandur near Payangadi in Kannur. He said efforts would be made to promote temple arts and improve the condition of temples.

The Minister said the Malabar Devaswom Board Commissioner had been instructed to allot 50 cents for setting up the headquarters of the Kshetra Kala Academy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Radhakrishnan presented the Kshetra Kalashree Award to percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and the Kshetra Kala Fellowship to Natyacharya N.V Krishna. Temple art awards were presented to 23 artistes, while Guru Puja awards were presented to seven. Four artistes received Yuva Pratibha awards. The Kshetra Kalashri Award has a cash component of ₹25,001, while the Kshetra Kala Fellowship carries a cash award of ₹15,001.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app