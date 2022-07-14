Kerala government spares no efforts to ensure safety of women and children, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

‘More POCSO courts to be launched for speedy justice’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government has spared no efforts to ensure the safety of women and children in Kerala. As part of the government’s efforts to ensure speedy justice for victims of abuse, more courts will be soon launched to try cases relating to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

Responding to discussion on the demand for grants for sectors, including police and prisons, in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said a special investigation wing has been constituted to probe POCSO cases. The team was also recently strengthened to expedite investigations and bring perpetrators to book without delay.

Trials in 427 POCSO cases have been completed since the present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came into power. As many as 431 people have received jail sentences in these cases, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has notified 14 temporary courts as POCSO courts in accordance with the Kerala High Court directive. In addition, 28 temporary courts will be converted as fast-track POCSO courts. Locations have also been identified to established the proposed courts. The government awaited the High Court’s approval to operationalise these courts.

As part of the Kerala Police’s modernisation efforts, the government is mulling over launching a scheme that would ensure the resolution of complaints within 100 hours of their submission. With more professionals and those adept in science and technology partnering the force, the Kerala Police is collaborating with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for a programme in crime investigation.

Mr. Vijayan said the representation of women has been on an increase in the police force. As many as 445 women have been inducted into the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion during this government’s term. Another 111 trainees are undergoing training.

Saffronisation charges

Reacting to the Opposition’s allegations of the Kerala Police being ‘increasingly saffronised’, Mr. Vijayan countered by saying no police officer found to associate with extremist or communal organisations will be permitted to continue with the force. Stringent measures will be adopted against people who engage with outfits such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), he added.