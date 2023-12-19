Kerala Government set to launch K-Smart software on January 1

December 19, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

All services of Local Self-Governments (LSGs) will be made available online this new year onwards through K-Smart unified software, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kollam on December 19 (Tuesday).

Calling it a “first-of-its-kind initiative in the country”, Mr. Vijayan said the new system will start functioning in all Corporations and municipalities from January 1, 2024.

“It will improve the efficiency and transparency of local bodies, eliminate corruption and deliver fast services to the public,” he said.

Building permits will be issued online shortly after submitting the prescribed online application form. Birth and death registrations along with corrections can be done online and the certificate will be available through e-mail and WhatsApp. Using K-Smart, marriage registrations can be done online from anywhere and Kerala will be first State to offer this facility, he said.

“Entrepreneurs will be able to obtain licenses and start business establishments by submitting documents online. The public can also obtain building number and pay building tax through the system,” he added.

K-Smart also has a provision to accept complaints online and inform the complainant after their resolution. LSG, district and State-level dashboards have been set up to monitor the functioning of the system and assess the progress of disposal of applications, the Chief Minister said.

Mobile app

“By digitising the audit system, the functioning of the local bodies will be consistently monitored. K-Smart mobile app has also been developed so that the public can avail of all theses services via smartphones,” said Mr. Vijayan.

K-Smart will be implemented in cities first and will be extended to grama panchayats from April 1, 2024.