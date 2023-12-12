Sabarimala: Kerala Government scrambles to defend Opposition criticism that it has abandoned pilgrims

December 12, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Government appeared to scramble on December 12 (Tuesday) to fend off Opposition criticism that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administration had dismally failed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a special meeting in Idukki to mitigate the rush at Sabarimala.

A press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the daily footfall of pilgrims vaulted from 62,000 to 88,000. Given the massive rush of devotees, the TDB has extended darshan time by an hour.

The government also ordered the TDB to limit spot booking. The meeting said advance online booking would help the police predict pilgrim numbers for better crowd and traffic management.

The TDB also instituted a separate queue for women and children. The government also ordered the police to streamline parking at Nilackal and regulate devotees’ trekking to the hill shrine through forest routes. It asked the TDB to recruit volunteers to assist pilgrims and help the police control the crowd.

‘Vested political interests’

The administration dismissed demands for the TDB president’s resignation and said some vested political interests were promoting misinformation to deter devotees from coming to Sabarimala.

It also stressed the need to keep Sabarimala litter- and waste-free by deploying more health squads that work round the clock.

8-year-old’s death inflame passions

News broadcasts of scores of pilgrims abandoning their trek to Sabarimala at Pandalam due to traffic snarls and long queues without access to drinking water and toilets put the government on the defence.

The news of the death of an eight-year-old girl pilgrim at Sabarimala inflamed passions and provoked sharp criticism from Opposition parties. (The Chief Minister had condoled the child’s death.)

Youth Congress storms TDB headquarters

Youth Congress workers stormed the TDB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, accusing the government of being numb to the welfare of pilgrims.

Congress MPs staged a demonstration in New Delhi seeking “justice for Sabarimala pilgrims.” They sought the Centre’s intervention at Sabarimala.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has termed the TDB administration a “complete failure” and despatched a United Democratic Front (UDF) fact-finding delegation to the hill shrine.

“The Devaswom Minister is yet to visit Sabarimala despite the worsening situation. Though such crowd had been witnessed on earlier occasions, the situation had never turned this bad,” Mr. Satheesan told mediapersons in Kochi while reacting to reports that several devotees were returning home after reaching Pandalam due to the inordinate delay in reaching the Sannidhanam.

BJP slams govt.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told reporters in New Delhi that the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) wanted to “sabotage” the Sabarimala pilgrimage. It had orchestrated the stressful situation to dissuade Ayyappa devotees from visiting the shrine, he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the government had no concern for Hindu pilgrim centres or the lakhs of devotees who frequent these and contribute plentifully to the TDB’s coffers.

Precarious situation: KPCC president

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said Kerala’s law and order situation had failed the public.

“Ayyappa devotees are abandoning their pilgrimage midway due to the police department’s failed traffic control and dismal crowd management. The Governor had to seek refuge from goons by venturing out of his vehicle to escape the wrath of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) workers who ambushed his car in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pushed Kerala to the brink of a precarious situation,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the police scaled down their deployment to 615 personnel in Sabarimala to provide security for Mr. Vijayan’s Navakerala Sadas. An estimated 2,250 officers stood by as Mr. Vijayan breakfasted with local notables and held court. “The pilgrims were constrained to stand in long queues for 18 to 20 hours at a stretch to get a fleeting darshan,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Devasom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Chief Secretary V. Venu, and TDB president P. Prasanth attended the Chief Minister’s meeting.

(with inputs from Kochi Bureau)