Kerala government sanctions ₹5.53 crore for Valiazheekkal harbour dredging

Fisheries Minister inaugurates various facilities set up at Valiazheekkal fish landing centre as part of the government’s 100-day action programme

Published - October 13, 2024 06:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹5.53 crore for carrying out dredging works at Valiazheekkal harbour in Alappuzha, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating various facilities set up at Valiazheekkal fish landing centre as part of the government’s 100-day action programme recently. Mr. Cherian, during the function, declared the fish landing centre the 23rd harbour in the State.

The Minister said the government had earlier sanctioned ₹16.68 crore for carrying out various works at Valiazheekkal. Works to the tune of ₹11.44 had been completed. Among the works completed were a 103-metre wharf, auction hall, a covered loading area, 24 rooms, and a net mending shed. The construction of a canteen, internal roads, and a compound wall is progressing.

He said the construction of a groyne at Valiazheekkal to prevent the accumulation of soil would be completed within four months.

Mr. Cherian said that of the eight fishing village projects mooted by the Fisheries department, one would be set up in Arattupuzha grama panchayat. Development projects worth ₹8 crore would be implemented in the fishing sector there, he said.

Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, presided. Arattupuzha grama panchayat president N. Sajeevan, Devikulangara grama panchayat president S. Pavananathan, Muthukulam block panchayat president Ambujakshy, Alappuzha district panchayat member John Thomas, and others attended the function.

