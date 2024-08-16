Kerala government sanctions ₹225 crore for market intervention during upcoming Onam season

The Finance department of Kerala has authorised the release of ₹225 crore for market intervention during the Onam season.

The allocation to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is for preventing the steep rise in prices of essential commodities during Onam, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

Kerala will celebrate Onam in mid-September. Thiruvonam falls on September 15.

The government allocation to Supplyco comes amid reports of prices gradually going up in the case of some vegetables in the market. Carrot, for instance was selling at ₹130 per kg in some markets on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), according to government data.

Mr. Balagopal said the government is releasing ₹120 crore additionally this year to Supplyco apart from a State Budget allocation of ₹205 crore for market intervention. An amount of ₹100 crore was released last month.

In 2023, the Kerala government had earmarked ₹205 crore for market intervention, but had released ₹391 crore to Supplyco.

