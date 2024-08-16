GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala government sanctions ₹225 crore for market intervention during upcoming Onam season

Allocation to Supplyco is for preventing steep rise in prices of essential commodities during Onam, says Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal

Published - August 16, 2024 11:42 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A Supplyco outlet in Kerala (image for representation)

A Supplyco outlet in Kerala (image for representation) | Photo Credit: R.K.. Nithin

The Finance department of Kerala has authorised the release of ₹225 crore for market intervention during the Onam season.

The allocation to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is for preventing the steep rise in prices of essential commodities during Onam, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

Supplyco golden jubilee celebrations gets underway; new schemes launched

Kerala will celebrate Onam in mid-September. Thiruvonam falls on September 15.

The government allocation to Supplyco comes amid reports of prices gradually going up in the case of some vegetables in the market. Carrot, for instance was selling at ₹130 per kg in some markets on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), according to government data.

Mr. Balagopal said the government is releasing ₹120 crore additionally this year to Supplyco apart from a State Budget allocation of ₹205 crore for market intervention. An amount of ₹100 crore was released last month.

In 2023, the Kerala government had earmarked ₹205 crore for market intervention, but had released ₹391 crore to Supplyco.

Related Topics

Kerala / Onam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.