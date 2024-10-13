Kerala government reiterates its stance against spot booking, assures darshan opportunity for devotees

The Kerala government has reiterated its stance not to allow spot booking at Sabarimala.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan said that while there will be no spot booking during the upcoming temple season, devotees will not miss out on the opportunity for darshan. “If need be, Akshaya centres will be set up at ‘edathavalams’ (stop-over points) to help devotees book their slots,” he said.

The Minister dismissed the possibility of unrest over the decision, emphasising that the limit of 80,000 daily visitors is intended to ensure a smooth and safe darshan. “The congestion caused by an influx of devotees, as seen in the previous season, created a lot of trouble for pilgrims. It is in this context that we have decided to set the ceiling at 80,000,” he added.

Protests planned

The Minister’s statement comes just a day after several organisations of Ayyappa devotees, led by the Pandalam Palace, held a meeting in Pandalam and announced plans to protest against the government’s decision on October 26. The group also vowed to raise awareness among devotees about the continuing apathy of the authorities towards their plight.

The issue has also assumed a political dimension with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the State government’s move. Even the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), suggested that it favours spot booking in addition to the virtual queue system.

Meanwhile, the BJP has threatened to launch agitations if the government proceeds with its plan, warning that it will assist devotees without bookings in offering prayers at the hill temple.

Defending the decision to end spot booking, Travancore Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth pointed to the overwhelming number of devotees arriving without online reservations as the main cause of last season’s congestion at Sabarimala. “On most days when the pilgrimage zone became overcrowded, an average of 20,000 people arrived without bookings. Not only were we forced to permit them entry without any details being logged, but their presence disrupted the time slots reserved through online bookings, leading to chaos,” he explained.

Estimates showed that while 3.95 lakh devotees completed their darshan through spot booking during the 2022-23 season, that number rose to 4.85 lakh in the following season.

Official sources indicated that authorities are exploring ways to allow some devotees to the hill using time slots that become available due to cancellations or delays. “Up to 5,000 vacant slots are expected to be available on most days, and the police may use this to permit those who reach Nilackal without bookings in the virtual queue,” said an official.

