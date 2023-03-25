ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government reintroduces grace marks for Class 10, 12 students

March 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Grace marks were not awarded in the past two years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Hindu Bureau

Grace marks will be given to SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary students, based on their participation in various activities, from this year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was inaugurating the State-level distribution of textbooks for classes 1 to 10 for the next academic year at Lajanathul Muhammadiya Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha, on Saturday.

Grace marks were not awarded in the past two years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Sivankutty said the guidelines to award grace marks had been updated.

Plus One admission

On issues pertaining to Plus One admission in the State, the Minister said that a committee had been constituted to look into the matter. “There are some issues regarding Plus One seats. In some places, seats are vacant, while in many places students struggle to get Plus One admission. Plus One seats will be reorganised once the panel submits the report,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

The government started distributing textbooks for free to students of government and aided schools two months before the commencement of the next academic year. A total of 4.90 crore books printed in three volumes will be distributed. The Minister said the government was spending around ₹100 crore for printing and distributing textbooks.

Rice distribution

Mr. Sivankutty said the government scheme to distribute 5 kilogram rice to students during summer vacation would be launched on March 29.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian; A.M. Ariff, MP; H. Salam and P.P. Chitharanjan, MLAs; A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary, Education department; and other officials were present at the function.

