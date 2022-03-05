Kerala government ‘re-promotes’ demoted engineering college principals

Decision to demote 18 faculty members cancelled after outcry

Barely four months after demoting several government college principals and joint directors of technical education, the State government has cancelled the decision in view of ‘anomalies’ in the process.

Following a Kerala High Court directive, a selection committee had recommended reversing the promotions of 18 senior faculty members to the rank of Professor/Joint Director. Those who had been identified to be demoted included the Director of Technical Education (DTE), three joint directors and nine college principals.

Besides Byjubai T.P. who was DTE in-charge, those who figured in the ‘reversion’ list included APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. and Kerala Public Service Commission member M.R. Baiju. Forty three others, most of whom have retired from service, had then been promoted to the post with retrospective effect.

The move had triggered discontent among the section, with some of the aggrieved persons moving court against the order. They also petitioned the government seeking a review.

The selection committee chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) V. Venu has now cancelled the select lists and the related orders after a ‘detailed analysis’ of the grievances received to rectify anomalies.

As many as 35 faculty members, including 18 teachers who were demoted, have been promoted to the Principals/Joint Directors’ post.

Welcoming the decision, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, Principal Jiji C.V. felt the issue was not handled with due seriousness. Due to retire from service on March 31, he said the controversy was needless.

He also insisted that the High Court directive had been misinterpreted. It had not ordered the demotion of principals, said Prof. Jiji.