KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 11 August 2021 16:06 IST
Kerala government plans to institute Padma-style awards
Awards to honour individuals in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tells Assembly
The Kerala government is planning to institute an award, modelled on the lines of the Padma awards presented by the Union government, to honour individuals in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Wednesday.
Meetings at the Chief Secretary-level have been held in this regard. A detailed document on the awards is bring prepared, Mr. Vijayan said in reply to a question.
