Kerala government plans to fully support fishermen’s children’s higher studies abroad, says Minister Saji Cherian

September 30, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said the Kerala government is preparing to fully support young people from the fishermen’s community to pursue higher studies abroad. “It is time to change the concept that fishermen’s children become fishermen. The government is trying to provide them with the best education,” he said.

The Minister was speaking during the inauguration of a day-long seminar on fisheries resources and sustainability organised by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and the Coastal Area Development Association for Liberation in Kochi on September 30.

The Minister also gave a call to stakeholders to resist and defeat any move to corporatise the sea. The rights over the sea and over all associated resources are being prepared to be exploited by corporations though fishermen are the traditional owners of the sea resources. The Union government’s moves are such that these rights will pass on to the hands of big companies in the future, he said, pointing out that the fishermen community stood at the bottom of the social and economic ladder. “It is the duty of society as a whole in Kerala to come to their help,” he said.

Kufos vice-chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar, who presided over the inaugural, said Kerala’s fish production should more than double to achieve the United Nations-set fish consumption target of 20 kg per head per year. Aquaculture held great scope for Kerala, he said.

Alappuzha bishop James Anamparambil was the chief guest at the occasion. Former Fisheries Minister K. Babu and Kufos governing board members were among those present at the inauguration of the seminar along with the director of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) George Ninan, Matsyafed chairman V. Dinakara and head of the research wing of Kufos Devika Pillai.

The workshop was divided into several key sessions that included marine fisheries, ecological conditions of the sea, aquaculture development and fishermen’s social conditions. There were also sessions on post-harvest processing and marketing, inland fisheries and social development of the coastal areas.

E.M. Abdusamad, who provided an overview of the marine fisheries scene vis-a-vis Kerala, dealt with the condition of the fisheries and the prospects for the future, including species that can be tapped. Former principal scientist at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) K. Sunil Mohammed made a presentation on sustaining the marine resources, the prospects and challenges before the stakeholders.

Retired scientist Leela Edwin made a presentation on modernisation of marine fisheries. Retired scientist K.S. Purushan made a presentation on traditional knowledge and modern fishing.