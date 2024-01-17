Kerala government offers ₹40 crore for Palakkad’s municipal stadium

January 17, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Kerala government has come forward to pump in ₹40 crore for the development of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here, which has been in a pathetic condition for long.

A meeting convened by Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to spend the ₹40 crore sanctioned for a district-level stadium for the development of the municipal stadium in the town.

No change in ownership

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh and Shafi Parambil, MLA, attended the meeting. It was decided that the ownership of the stadium would continue to be in the hands of the Palakkad municipality, which will have to maintain the stadium by using the income that the playground and the allied shopping areas could generate.

The municipality, which has a masterplan of the stadium, has to take a decision on this government offer. Municipal sources said they were positive about it.