ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government notifies land to be taken over for Sabarimala airport

March 14, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three months after it brought out an order to commence acquisition of land for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport at Erumely, the State government has notified details of the properties to be taken over for the project.

As per the notification, land extending to a total area of 1000. 2814 hectares in Erumely South and Manimala villages will be taken over for the project. The acquisition process will be in accordance with the provisions of sub- section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Re-settlement (LARR) Act 2013.

In case of any objections with regard to the take over plan, the property owners concerned are required to lodge the same with the Special Tehsildar (LA) in Kottayam within 15 days. “Any objection/statement which is received after the due date and which does not clearly explain as how the objector is interested in the land is liable to be summarily rejected,’’ it read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequent to the latest notification, the government will begin the official survey of the land as per section 12 of the LARR Act and prepare a file of the precise extent of land to be acquired along with their survey numbers. It will be followed by a declaration of the rehabilitation and resettlement (RR) package, as outlined in section 19 (1) of the Act, officials said.

According to revenue officials, the preliminary notification of land acquisition could be issued by August 2024 . For this, the land records of property owners should be verified, followed by a survey of the land. This will soon be followed by a final notification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US