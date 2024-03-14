Kerala government notifies land to be taken over for Sabarimala airport

March 14, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Three months after it brought out an order to commence acquisition of land for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport at Erumely, the State government has notified details of the properties to be taken over for the project.

As per the notification, land extending to a total area of 1000. 2814 hectares in Erumely South and Manimala villages will be taken over for the project. The acquisition process will be in accordance with the provisions of sub- section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Re-settlement (LARR) Act 2013.

In case of any objections with regard to the take over plan, the property owners concerned are required to lodge the same with the Special Tehsildar (LA) in Kottayam within 15 days. “Any objection/statement which is received after the due date and which does not clearly explain as how the objector is interested in the land is liable to be summarily rejected,’’ it read.

Subsequent to the latest notification, the government will begin the official survey of the land as per section 12 of the LARR Act and prepare a file of the precise extent of land to be acquired along with their survey numbers. It will be followed by a declaration of the rehabilitation and resettlement (RR) package, as outlined in section 19 (1) of the Act, officials said.

According to revenue officials, the preliminary notification of land acquisition could be issued by August 2024 . For this, the land records of property owners should be verified, followed by a survey of the land. This will soon be followed by a final notification.