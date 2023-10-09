HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala government not cooperating with Karuvannur bank probe, ED tells court

Investigation agency raises allegations in a special court considering money laundering case while seeking the custody of P.R. Aravindakshan and Jilse, the two who were earlier arrested in the case

October 09, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Enforcement Directorate sleuths arresting Wadakkanchery municipal councillor P.R. Aravindakshan in connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud case, in Kochi, on September 26, 2023.

Enforcement Directorate sleuths arresting Wadakkanchery municipal councillor P.R. Aravindakshan in connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud case, in Kochi, on September 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala government is not cooperating with the investigation in the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam, according to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The agency has raised the allegations in a special court considering the money laundering case while seeking the custody of P.R. Aravindakshan and Jilse, the two who were earlier arrested in the case. The agency will get the duo in custody for one day for interrogation.

The agency had alleged that Mr. Aravindakshan was instrumental in helping Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the case, launder the proceeds of the loans that were illegally disbursed from the bank. It had questioned a few persons in connection with the scam on October 9.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.