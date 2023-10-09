Kerala government not cooperating with Karuvannur bank probe, ED tells court

October 09, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala government is not cooperating with the investigation in the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam, according to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The agency has raised the allegations in a special court considering the money laundering case while seeking the custody of P.R. Aravindakshan and Jilse, the two who were earlier arrested in the case. The agency will get the duo in custody for one day for interrogation.

The agency had alleged that Mr. Aravindakshan was instrumental in helping Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the case, launder the proceeds of the loans that were illegally disbursed from the bank. It had questioned a few persons in connection with the scam on October 9.