Kerala Government makes changes in bureaucracy 

December 14, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has engineered a few changes in the top echelons of the State’s bureaucracy. 

Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government department, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the Programme Implementation Evaluation and Monitoring department; Member Secretary, Kerala State Planning Board, and Waste Management Initiatives and Projects in Local Self-Government department. 

Puneet Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs department, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms department. The officer will hold the full additional Personnel and Administrative Reforms (OL) department charge. 

Mohammed Y. Safirulla K., Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Local Self-Government department. 

Meghashree D.R., Inspector General of Registration, is transferred and posted as Director, Scheduled Tribes Development department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of Special Officer, Tribal Resettlement and Development Mission. 

Arjun Pandian, Commissioner, Housing, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary. 

Sreelakshmi R., Subcollector, Mananthavady, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Kerala Goods and Services Tax department. 

Vishnu Raj, Subcollector, Fort Kochi, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Public Works department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Deputy Secretary and Director, Programme Implementation Evaluation and Monitoring department.

The service of Chelsasini V., Subcollector, Kozhikode, is placed at the disposal of the Local Self-Government department for being appointed as Secretary, Cochin Corporation.  

Rahul Krishna Sharma, Subcollector, Devikulam, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Housing. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board, and Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited. 

D. Dharmalashri, Subcollector, Ottappalam, is transferred and posted as Director, Ground Water department. Sreedhanya Suresh, Subcollector, Perinthalmanna, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of the Director, Samoohika Sannadha Sena, and the Kerala Youth Leadership Academy.

