ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government issues order to set up advisory committee for organ transplants

Published - September 10, 2024 10:54 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The aim is to make organ transplant processes easier and efficient

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has issued orders setting up an advisory committee to make organ transplant processes easier and efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory committee will function in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. Its main task will be to aid the appropriate authority for organ transplant and related activities and to give necessary guidelines to the authority to carry on its tasks efficiently. The Director of Medical Education acts as the appropriate authority in Kerala and K-SOTTO acts as the office of the appropriate authority. The task of the appropriate authority is to manage issues of licensing of hospitals conducting organ transplants and to inquire into violation of rules on organ transplant and take action as required.

Two-year term

The constitution of the advisory panel will help make the organ transplantation process in the State more transparent as well as efficient, Health Minister Veena George said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory panel’s term will be for two years and it will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary or the Principal Secretary (Health).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Member secretary, medical experts, social activists, legal experts and NGOs/ or representatives of organ recipients make up the nine-member panel.

Members

Those appointed to the new advisory panel as members include T.K. Jayakumar, Professor and Head of Cardiovascular Surgery, Kottayam Government Medical College; S. Sudheendran, Clinical Professor and Chief Transplant Surgeon, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi; K.J. Reena, Director of Health Services (member secretary); V. Ramankutty, public health expert; Khadeeja Mumtaz, social activist; M. Rajendran Nair, former district judge; V. Sahasranamam, former Director, Regional Institute of Ophthalmology; and M.K. Manoj, secretary of Liver Foundation of Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US