Kerala government issues order to set up advisory committee for organ transplants

The Kerala government has issued orders setting up an advisory committee to make organ transplant processes easier and efficient.

The advisory committee will function in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. Its main task will be to aid the appropriate authority for organ transplant and related activities and to give necessary guidelines to the authority to carry on its tasks efficiently. The Director of Medical Education acts as the appropriate authority in Kerala and K-SOTTO acts as the office of the appropriate authority. The task of the appropriate authority is to manage issues of licensing of hospitals conducting organ transplants and to inquire into violation of rules on organ transplant and take action as required.

Two-year term

The constitution of the advisory panel will help make the organ transplantation process in the State more transparent as well as efficient, Health Minister Veena George said here.

The advisory panel’s term will be for two years and it will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary or the Principal Secretary (Health).

Member secretary, medical experts, social activists, legal experts and NGOs/ or representatives of organ recipients make up the nine-member panel.

Members

Those appointed to the new advisory panel as members include T.K. Jayakumar, Professor and Head of Cardiovascular Surgery, Kottayam Government Medical College; S. Sudheendran, Clinical Professor and Chief Transplant Surgeon, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi; K.J. Reena, Director of Health Services (member secretary); V. Ramankutty, public health expert; Khadeeja Mumtaz, social activist; M. Rajendran Nair, former district judge; V. Sahasranamam, former Director, Regional Institute of Ophthalmology; and M.K. Manoj, secretary of Liver Foundation of Kerala.