Kerala government initiates steps to introduce private universities, constituent colleges in State

August 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Move is seen as an indication that government has virtually closed the door on a proposal to permit deemed-to-be universities in State

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has initiated preliminary steps to introduce private universities and constituent colleges as recommended by the Shyam B. Menon-chaired Commission for Reforms in Higher Education.

The Higher Education department has tasked the Kerala State Higher Education Reforms Implementation Cell with formulating a plan of action and framing legislation in this regard.

The move is seen as an indication that the government has virtually closed the door on a proposal to permit deemed-to-be universities in the State. However, there has been no confirmation in this regard.

A Chief Secretary-led committee had initially endorsed the idea of introducing deemed-to-be universities. However, growing opposition within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and others against the proposal forced the government to grant in-principle approval for private universities. This had put paid to the hopes of college managements that have been lobbying for deemed-to-be university status.

As per State legislation

Government sources point out that private universities which will be established on the basis of a State legislation could be forced to meet “safeguards” set by the government. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not require deemed-to-be universities to follow suit.

The Shyam B. Menon-chaired commission had also suggested steps to dismantle the existing affiliation system in universities by introducing constituent colleges that enjoy a fair degree of autonomy. Besides, they will receive specific development grants from the government to eventually lead them towards complete autonomy.

Heritage colleges, including University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; Government Victoria College, Palakkad; and Government Brennan College, Thalassery; are among the 20 State-run institutions mooted for the special status in the first phase.

