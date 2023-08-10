HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala government initiates steps to introduce private universities, constituent colleges in State

Move is seen as an indication that government has virtually closed the door on a proposal to permit deemed-to-be universities in State

August 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has initiated preliminary steps to introduce private universities and constituent colleges as recommended by the Shyam B. Menon-chaired Commission for Reforms in Higher Education.

The Higher Education department has tasked the Kerala State Higher Education Reforms Implementation Cell with formulating a plan of action and framing legislation in this regard.

The move is seen as an indication that the government has virtually closed the door on a proposal to permit deemed-to-be universities in the State. However, there has been no confirmation in this regard.

A Chief Secretary-led committee had initially endorsed the idea of introducing deemed-to-be universities. However, growing opposition within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and others against the proposal forced the government to grant in-principle approval for private universities. This had put paid to the hopes of college managements that have been lobbying for deemed-to-be university status.

As per State legislation

Government sources point out that private universities which will be established on the basis of a State legislation could be forced to meet “safeguards” set by the government. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not require deemed-to-be universities to follow suit.

The Shyam B. Menon-chaired commission had also suggested steps to dismantle the existing affiliation system in universities by introducing constituent colleges that enjoy a fair degree of autonomy. Besides, they will receive specific development grants from the government to eventually lead them towards complete autonomy.

Heritage colleges, including University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; Government Victoria College, Palakkad; and Government Brennan College, Thalassery; are among the 20 State-run institutions mooted for the special status in the first phase.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.