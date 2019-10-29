Kerala government indifferent to Sabarimala pilgrims: Kummanam

Kummanam Rajasekharan, former Mizoram Governor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP), has accused the State government of taking an indifferent attitude towards Sabarimala pilgrims.

Inaugurating a public meeting in connection with the culmination of the rath yatra organised by the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom here on Monday, Mr Rajashekharan alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan appeared to be keen on abetting violation of the ritualistic customs, tradition and practices at Sabarimala.

Condition of roads

He said the condition of various roads leading to Sabarimala were in total disrepair and, with hardly 18 days remaining for the annual pilgrimage season, the government had done little to address various basic needs of the devotees visiting the pilgrim centre.

The Union government sanctioned ₹300 crore under its Swadeshi Darshan scheme for improving infrastructure facilities, which include road development, at Sabarimala and various other transit stations of Ayyappa devotees. But, the State government had not yet taken any effective step for proper utilisation of the Central fund, he alleged.

Mr Rajasekharan said the State government had announced financial aid to the tune of ₹100 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board in view of the huge loss incurred by the latter owing to the weak pilgrim inflow to Sabarimala during the previous pilgrim season. However, the TDB was yet to receive the promised amount for reasons best known to the Chief Minister and the Devaswom Minister, he alleged.

Mr Rajashekharan also warned the government of serious consequences if it tried to repeat its previous misadventures of taking young atheists and activists to Sabarimala during the forthcoming pilgrim season. Swamini Jnanabhanishta of Rishi Jnana Sadhanalayam; Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bahattathiripad, former president of Yogakshema Sabha; Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai, guruswami; Sadanandan Master, National Teachers Union State president; and V.P. Manmadhan Nair of Ayyappa Seva Samajom; also spoke.