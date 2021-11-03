Kerala

Kerala Government imposes restrictions on bursting of crackers this Deepavali

The Government has issued restrictions on bursting crackers as part of the Deepavali celebrations in the State. An official press note citing the Home Department said crackers would be allowed only from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Crackers emitting loud noise would not be allowed in an area of 100 metre radius around hospitals, courts, educational institutions and places of worship. Only green crackers that do not pollute the environment would be permitted.

The press note advised the public to avoid the use of crackers that lead to chemical and noise pollution and those that produce fumes.

Bursting of crackers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations would be restricted to 35 minutes, from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.


