Kerala government honours Malayalam actors who shone at Cannes

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad honoured

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the actors of the film All We Imagine as Light which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes film festival, at a felicitation ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The Kerala government has felicitated Malayalam movie artistes for their achievements at the recent Cannes film festival.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad who were part of the cast of All We Imagine as Light that won the Grand Prix award at Cannes. The film, directed by Payal Kapadia, won the second biggest award after the Palme d’Or at the international festival.

Also read | ‘I get overwhelmed in crowds’: Kani Kusruti on Cannes selection for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

The Chief Minister also congratulated other artistes who gave a boost to Indian cinema at Cannes, and expressed hope that they reached greater heights in their artistic journey. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian presided over the event.

Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun whose Swaham was part of Cannes competition 30 years ago was present on the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US