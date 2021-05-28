Kerala government hikes prices of COVID-19 protective items

The State government has implemented a 20% hike in rates fixed for COVID-19 personal protective items in the open market.

The move comes two weeks after the Food and Civil Supplies Department had fixed fair prices for 15 medical items that were declared as essential under the Kerala Essential Articles Control Act 1986.

An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department late Thursday stated that the hike in their prices was necessary in view of the current market analysis and a host of other factors.

The revised prices are as follows (earlier fixed prices in brackets): PPE kits–₹328 (₹273), N95 mask–₹26 (₹22), triple-layer mask–₹5 (₹3.9), face shield–₹25 (₹21), apron (disposable)–₹14 (₹12), surgical gown–₹78 (₹65), examination gloves–₹7 (₹5.75), sterile gloves (pair)–₹18 (₹15), hand sanitiser (500 ml)–₹230 (₹192), hand sanitiser (200 ml)–₹118 (₹98), hand sanitiser (100 ml)–₹66 (₹55), NRB (non-rebreather) mask–₹96 (₹80), oxygen mask–₹65 (₹54), flow meter with humidifer–₹1,824 (₹1,520), and fingertip pulse oxymeter–₹1,800 (₹1,500).

The government informed that the public-sector Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd is set to procure 3 lakh PPE kits, 12 lakh N95 masks, 60 lakh triple-layer masks, 2 lakh hand sanitisers and 30 lakh gloves through a process of online sealed quotations and competitive bidding.

Besides, the company is purchasing these products directly from the manufacturers, thereby ensuring a price advantage. However, such rates will not be viable for private hospital and retailers who procure items in smaller volume. The decision has also been attributed to a ‘huge’ market scarcity of surgical gloves.