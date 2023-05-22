Kerala government has failed to protect people who face wild gaur attacks, says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

May 22, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government has miserably failed to come to the protection of people who have been subjected to wild gaur attacks and are living in fear because of the clash between the Revenue and the Forest departments, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said on Monday.

The District Collector had given his decision that the gaur which was disturbing life and peace in the locality be shot dead. This was an acceptable decision to the people but the Forest department intervened and decided that the animal should be tranquillised. The Chief Minister seems to be blissfully unaware of how two departments under him have been handling the issue, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

He derided the Forest Minister for creating confusion that the gaur had entered the area populated by people after it was chased by some hunting groups and thus preparing a defence for the Forest department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sudhakaran mocked that the Chief Minister should give at least as much consideration as he gives to the cows at Cliff House to providing safety and security to the people.

He said that the local residents are upset and irate that the Forest Minister had not visited the houses of those who were killed when the gaur ran amok and about the delay on the government’s part in announcing compensation to the bereaved families.

Despite the emotional manner in which the local residents reacted to the death of those who were attacked by the gaur, the Chief Minister did not even call a meeting. At the meeting called by the Forest Minister, the State government chose to pass the ball to the Centre, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He also alleged that Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany was being attacked by the CPI(M) “for speaking the truth.”