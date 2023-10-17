ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government gives new charges to some IAS officers

October 17, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government recently effected a major reshuffle of civil servants, including a change in postings for six District Collectors

The Hindu Bureau

Haritha V. Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala government on October 17 issued orders giving additional responsibilities to the civil servants who were recently reshuffled.

Haritha V. Kumar, who had been appointed as the director of Mining and Geology department, will hold the full additional responsibility as the director of Women and Child Development.

The director of Panchayats, H. Dineshan, is being appointed as the director of Social Welfare, with the full additional responsibility as the executive director of the Kerala Social Security Mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another reshuffle, A. Geetha, District Collector, Kozhikode, is being given a new posting as Joint Land Revenue Commissioner. She will also hold the full responsibilities of Land Board secretary and that of the director of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management.

Arjun Pandyan, who is the current Joint Land Revenue Commissioner, now becomes the Housing Commissioner. He will hold the full additional charges of the staff officer of Chief Secretary and that of secretary, Kerala State Housing Board. He will continue to hold the current responsibilities as director of Social Volunteers’ Corps and director of Youth Leadership Academy 

The Kerala government had recently effected a major reshuffle of civil servants, including a change in postings for six District Collectors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US