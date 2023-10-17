Kerala government gives new charges to some IAS officers

October 17, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government on October 17 issued orders giving additional responsibilities to the civil servants who were recently reshuffled.

Haritha V. Kumar, who had been appointed as the director of Mining and Geology department, will hold the full additional responsibility as the director of Women and Child Development.

The director of Panchayats, H. Dineshan, is being appointed as the director of Social Welfare, with the full additional responsibility as the executive director of the Kerala Social Security Mission.

In another reshuffle, A. Geetha, District Collector, Kozhikode, is being given a new posting as Joint Land Revenue Commissioner. She will also hold the full responsibilities of Land Board secretary and that of the director of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management.

Arjun Pandyan, who is the current Joint Land Revenue Commissioner, now becomes the Housing Commissioner. He will hold the full additional charges of the staff officer of Chief Secretary and that of secretary, Kerala State Housing Board. He will continue to hold the current responsibilities as director of Social Volunteers’ Corps and director of Youth Leadership Academy

The Kerala government had recently effected a major reshuffle of civil servants, including a change in postings for six District Collectors.

