HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala government gives new charges to some IAS officers

Kerala government recently effected a major reshuffle of civil servants, including a change in postings for six District Collectors

October 17, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Haritha V. Kumar

Haritha V. Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala government on October 17 issued orders giving additional responsibilities to the civil servants who were recently reshuffled.

Haritha V. Kumar, who had been appointed as the director of Mining and Geology department, will hold the full additional responsibility as the director of Women and Child Development.

The director of Panchayats, H. Dineshan, is being appointed as the director of Social Welfare, with the full additional responsibility as the executive director of the Kerala Social Security Mission.

In another reshuffle, A. Geetha, District Collector, Kozhikode, is being given a new posting as Joint Land Revenue Commissioner. She will also hold the full responsibilities of Land Board secretary and that of the director of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management.

Arjun Pandyan, who is the current Joint Land Revenue Commissioner, now becomes the Housing Commissioner. He will hold the full additional charges of the staff officer of Chief Secretary and that of secretary, Kerala State Housing Board. He will continue to hold the current responsibilities as director of Social Volunteers’ Corps and director of Youth Leadership Academy 

The Kerala government had recently effected a major reshuffle of civil servants, including a change in postings for six District Collectors.

Related Topics

Kerala / civil and public service

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.