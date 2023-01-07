Kerala government gives ₹102 crore to acquire land for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension

January 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The land required for the Kochi metro’s preparatory work on the Chembumukku-Kunnumpuram stretch of Civil Line Road as part of its Kakkanad extension will be acquired in a month, with the State government handing over the long-overdue ₹102 crore to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Saturday, official sources said.

The allocation of the amount (to compensate those who surrendered land for the metro extension) will be used to widen the metro’s 11.20-km phase-2 corridor from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to Infopark as a 22-metre-wide corridor. Of this, the acquisition process is over in the Palarivattom-Chembumukku and Kunnumpuram-Infopark corridors. The metro agency will not take possession of land needed on the Chembumukku-Kunnumpuram stretch owing to delay in getting funds from the government, inviting flak from traders and landowners. On its part, the district administration insisted on receiving funds before handing over the land to KMRL.

The district administration is learnt to have taken steps to speed up land acquisition for four stations in the phase-2 corridor. The land is either government land or owned by government agencies.

With the delay in releasing funds affecting the commencement of ground-level work this month for the proposed metro viaduct, KMRL has begun geo-technical survey, while tender for the general consultant has been floated. The tender-document preparation for civil work is under way, sources said.

An action plan to develop alternative roads to divert vehicles when the 11.20-km corridor is barricaded for the metro viaduct work is yet to be readied.