Kerala government freezes periodical surrender of earned leave by its employees, teachers till June 30

March 31, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday put on hold the periodical surrender and encashment of earned leave for the 2023-24 fiscal by all categories of government employees and teachers till June 30 this year.

A Finance department order termed the decision a “continuation of the economy measures adopted to tide over the financial constraints.”

The following categories have been exempted from its ambit — last-grade servants, part-time contingent employees, municipal contingent employees, office attendants and cooks in the personal staff of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of the Opposition and the Government Chief Whip.

The order is applicable to employees of government departments, local self-government institutions, autonomous and grant-in-aid institutions, universities, welfare boards, statutory undertakings, cooperative institutions, apex societies, public sector undertakings, aided educational institutions, constitutional bodies drawing salary from the consolidated fund of the State and all other institutions constituted/controlled by the government.

The order will not affect the terminal surrender of earned leave, the order said.

In November 2020, the government had put on hold the surrender of earned leave till May 31, 2021 citing the impact of COVID-19 on the State finances. The freeze was later extended through periodical orders. in December 2022, orders were finally issued for crediting the deferred amounts in the Provident Fund accounts of employees with effect from March 2023.

On Thursday, the government had issued orders deferring the payment of the first instalment of the 11th pay revision arrears to government employees, teachers and university employees until further notice. Financial crunch was given as the reason.

