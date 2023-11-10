Kerala government extends curbs on spending by another year

November 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Battling fiscal crunch, the State government has issued orders extending the curbs on spending on certain items, including the purchase of vehicles for government offices, by another year.

The curbs on refurbishment of government buildings and purchase of furniture and vehicles for government institutions and offices will continue for another year, a Finance department order issued on November 8 said.

The government had announced expenditure control measures in November 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021 and 2022, the government had extended the curbs on the aforementioned components citing financial difficulties.

In its latest order, the department noted that expenses need to to be controlled given the “current financial status” of the State. On November 8, Chief Secretary V. Venu informed the Kerala High Court that the State government is experiencing severe financial crisis.